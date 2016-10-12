Women graduate from adult literacy programme

A GROUP of 25 illiterate PNG Bible Church women completed the Waigani Adult Literacy Programme last Saturday.

The Waigani Women’s Fellowship introduced the literacy programme to assist illiterate women read and write in English and, more importantly, read the Bible.

The literacy school started in February and ended in September.

Koni Pima, a teacher at the Waigani Adult Literacy Programme, said most of the mothers were members of the church.

“They have always had faith and depended on God’s wisdom to guide them,” Pima said.

They are privileged to have a certificate.”

“I have been teaching in Accelerated Christian Education schools in PNG for more than 25 years.”

“The ACE uses the American syllabus-paced programme and I am happy to be giving something back to local women.”

Andrew Angobe the executive director for Unesco said it was a unique course.

“The church has taken up this initiative at their own cost,” he said.

They are using the international curriculum and I commend them for that.”

He said Unesco focused on literacy in countries such as in Africa.

The Waigani Women’s Adult Literacy Programme is the latest inclusion of the PNG Bible Church Ministry and is likely to become their most enterprising programme.

