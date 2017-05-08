Women need to rise, change: Candidate

By REBECCA KUKU

A FEMALE candidate for the Gulf Regional seat, Maso Wakiva Raka, says this is the time for change and for women to stand up and fight for their people.

“Gulf province has no access to clean water or basic services, the roads are deteriorating, many people have lost their lives while trying to come to Port Moresby in search of better health care. This is the everyday reality that people in the Gulf province have faced the last 42 years since Independence,” Raka said.

“Gulf needs intervention and it’s time we voted women leaders in.”

Raka called on the people of Gulf not underestimate the strengths and leadership of women.

She said she was contesting the Gulf Regional seat because she wanted to help her people and her province.

“My province, my people are still in need of basic services. Though we are just six hours from Port Moresby, our province is one of the most under-developed areas in the country.”

Raka said if voted in she would change the living standard of the people and work closely with provincial leaders, district and local level governments to ensure that services were delivered accordingly.

