Women refs attend course

THREE women referees from the Port Moresby Soccer Association attended a basic development course.

PNG Football Association Just Play operations manager Micah Kaneng commended the women for their interest in taking up the course as a way forward for women referees in the country.

He said PNGFA wanted to help increase the number of women referees and the interest from women to be part of a male-dominated field.

“I would like to encourage more women to take up such courses. We can see the potential of women referees and it will benefit the code’s development,” Kaneng said.

Referee Michelle Inga said: “There are not a lot of women referees in PNG and I would like to encourage my sisters out there to come out and show their interest.”

Kaneng believes that the increase in women referees would strengthen the Fifa End Violence campaign.

