More women sign up for 2016 expo: Sape

MORE than 100 women have signed up to display and sell their handicraft at an expo next week organised by the PNG Women in Business in Port Moresby.

It will be held at the new Steamships Hardware compound in Waigani from September 15 to 25.

PNG Women in Business in Port Moresby (PNGWIB) executive director Janet Sape said they had secured space at the compound to set up a permanent business centre for women. The PNGWIB office will be relocated there as well. “We are very proud of this achievement,” Sape, pictured, said.

“With our third expo coming up, there is no better way to celebrate than owning our own place to trade.

“We are encouraging women to come and get a space. It is indoor and we have partitioned the building into rooms.”

Women will pay K1000 to register and secure a space. The expo will coincide with Independence Day anniversary celebrations.

“We are also allowing women to cook their different cuisines from their different provinces outside the area and this costs K500. We want to promote and encourage local food because it is prepared in different traditional ways.”

Related