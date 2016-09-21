World Vision launches Wash project

By SHARLYNE ERI

World Vision in PNG launched its first urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (Wash) project in the Pacific region at Hanuabada, Port Moresby, in May this year.

Project Ranu Bona Mauri Namona Gaukarana (water and healthy life project) aims to improve the health of the community in terms of solid waste disposal and proper water, sanitation and hygiene.

A Healthy Island Concept (HIC) awareness training was conducted for the community to understand the importance of hygiene and health practices before embarking on the key indicators of the project – waste disposal, water and sanitation and hygiene.

Wash project manager Michael Koisi said the first stages of the HIC would be more awareness so the community could understand the importance of healthier lifestyle.

Koisi said the aim of the HIC training programme was to identify community needs, decide on the priorities for action plans and monitor and work with the community.

The participants at training included church leaders, youths and members of women’s groups.

Koisi said the expected outcome of the HIC training programme was to have a committee in place to oversee the success of the project.

World Vision is working with partners, the Motu Koitabu Assembly, PNG Sustainable Coastlines, the PNG Olympic Committee, Volunteer Services Abroad and Curtain Bros to implement the project.

The project is expected to benefit about 18,000 people in Hanuabada.

Related