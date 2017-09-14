Young man in custody after girl raped

A young man alleged to be involved in the rape of a girl at Sabama last month appeared in the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

Andrew Max, 19, and from Kereu village in Goilala, Central, is charged with sexual penetration.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli told the court that the offence committed was without consent therefore the matter was serious and ordered the accused to remain in custody for police to complete investigations.

It was alleged that on Aug 22, at around 10pm, the girl was standing on the road at Sabama when she was held up by the accused and raped her on the road.

The victim was rescued by some of her friends.

The matter was reported to police and Max was apprehended and taken into custody.

The case was adjourned to Oct 18 for mention.

Like this: Like Loading...