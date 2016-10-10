44 passes security training

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

More than 40 market securities have been certified by the G4S security company last Friday after undergoing one month security training funded by the UN Women.

Speaking during the presentation of the certificate at the G4S Haus in Port Moresby, managing director Stephen Law said those 44 recipients had completed 19 modules in 40 hours as required by the Security Industrial Association (SIA).

“The NCDC market guards training is a great joint initiative to not only promote a safe city for woman but also provide better understanding and training of security within the community,” Law said

He said the training was conducted according to the guidelines of SIA and aligned with Australia Certificate 4 training requirements for security.

“Of the 87 participants, 44 have successfully completed the course and passed the exam, 15 were unsuccessful and 28 were absent from the final test.”

Law said they were screened and sat for another test to apply for a role which those who passed will be registered with the SIA as certified guards.

He said that G4S was supportive of women’s health and safety in PNG and provided all women employees with medical checks for cervical and breast cancer and made awareness of violence against women.

Law thanked NCDC and UN Women to involve the G4S team and congratulated the participants who took part in the security training.

“I believe we will see the benefits of the training in the market throughout the community.”

UN Woman Country representative Jeffery Buchanan challenged the recipients to maintain peace in the market.

“Role you play in the market is important, if the market is safe there will be more economic activity.”

He said through the work of UN Woman, markets had changed over the years to become safer.

Related