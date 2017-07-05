Amean back at fullback

By ISAAC LIRI

PNG Hunters coach Michael Marum has shifted Stargroth Amean back to fullback for Sunday’s game against the Burleigh Bears after starting him on the wing last week.

Amean’s form was too good to ignore after the 26-year-old scored a hat-trick of tries playing on the right flank in the Hunters 30-10 win over the CQ Capras at the National Football Stadium.

His best four-pointer also illustrated his attacking prowess with the Engan out-leaping Capras No.1 Maipele Morseu to regather a bomb and race over under the uprights untouched to score his side’s final try.

That display coupled with his now customary try from close range proved that he is the Hunters best custodian despite Bland Abavu’s impressive touches.

Marum praised Amean, pictured, for his uncanny ability as a try-scorer while admitting that fullback was his best position.

“Stargroth is a fullback,” Marum said.

He plays well there but we moved him to the wing for last Sunday’s game after he came back from injury and he proved himself against the Capras.”

“I am very happy with the way he’s been playing.”

“His kick returns were strong and he is a constant threat of attack and works just as hard on defence,” Ton Lone.

Another notable change in the PNG franchise line-up sees gun back-rower Nixon Put dropped to the bench.

“We know that Nixon plays 80 minutes.

“His fitness is very good so we are just rotating him onto the bench and we’ll see if he can come off with some spark,” Marum said

Replacing Put in the back-row is veteran David Loko while vice-captain Wellington Albert returns to the front-row replacing youngster Muka Peter Kulu.

“I think Muka is still learning a lot. He is still part of the team but we just didn’t name him this week,” he said.

“He’s been struggling to adapt the Q-Cup standard but we understand that he’s still young and he’ll get there when the time is right.”

Versatile back Adex Wera is still nursing a rib injury while Enoch Maki has returned to the paddock to train but has been left out of this week’s team.

Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Paul Wawa 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Wellington Albert 9. Wartovo Puara Jr 10. Esau Siune 11. David Loko 12. Rhadley Brawa 13.Brandy Peter; Reserves: 14. Sailas Gahuna 15. Stanton Albert 16. Nixon Put 17. Butler Morris 18. Moses Meninga 19. Karo Kauna Jr 20. Adex Wera

