Apostolic leaders train to transform ministry

LEADERS of the Apostolic Church PNG (ACPNG) met in Mt Hagen recently to strategise and move the church forward.

ACPNG general-secretary Ps Mamando Pain told The National that the leaders met for a one-week training from Sept 5-11.

A total of 50 leaders from churches across the country attended the programme and received certificates and are now able to transform the church’s ministry.

The church leaders also sought to reconcile with the early missionaries who had sacrificed and

shed their blood on PNG soil to bring the Good News to the people.

“We want to seek forgiveness from the relatives, families and governments of countries like the United Kingdom and Australia where our first missionaries came from.”

“They came and we know God. Now we want to pay back by sending our missionaries to their countries,” Pain said.

The church’s national president Ps Jack Lome said they were planning to train missionaries as apostles, prophets, teachers, evangelists and pastors to spread God’s word in the communities of the Australian Aborigines, Indonesia and the Pacific.

“Nowadays, churches are

heading into democracy not theocracy. Too much politics and human doctrine has become hindrances to the truth being preached,” Lome said.

“We want to transform that by the power of the Holy Spirit to lead in the theocratic approach to change lives.”

The Apostolic Church was first set up in PNG in 1954 at Mamale, Laiagam in Enga, with the arrival of missionary Harry Rea from Wales, the United Kingdom.

The church celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...