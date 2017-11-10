Bmobile-Vodafone stepping up with new branding

BMOBILE-Vodafone opened its rebranded retail shop on Wednesday which coincided with prize give-away promotions.

Bmobile-Vodafone marketing manager regional Megan Taureka-Andrew said it was an initiative by the company to rebrand.

“The changes can be seen through our website and as seen through all our campaigns,” she said.

“The shop in the bmobile-Vodafone headquarters is the first with the new brand identity for bmobile-Vodafone’s new strapline: The future is exciting. Ready?

“On Oct 5, bmobile-Vodafone announced a significant evolution of its brand positioning strategy, strapline and visual identity worldwide – the first changes to one of the world’s best-known brands since the introduction of the Power to You strapline in 2009.

“The strategy which is being implemented across all 36 countries in which the Vodafone brand is present is designed to underline Vodafone’s belief that new technologies and digital services will play a positive role in transforming society and enhancing individual quality of life.

“The brand positioning strategy and related advertising campaigns were developed after a period of extensive research and concept testing, including quantitative and qualitative inputs from nearly 30,000 people in 17 countries.”

