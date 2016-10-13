Have Christ as centre of all, Pope says

In this transitory and often difficult life, it is necessary to have Christ as the center of everything you do, working to increase your own faith in Jesus and the faith of those you serve, Pope Francis said on Monday.

“Contemplating the life of Jesus and looking at our life as pilgrims in this world with so many challenges, we feel the need of a profound conversion and the urgency of reviving faith in him,” he said.

In a private audience with members of the Society of the Catholic Apostolate – also called Pallottines after their founder St Vincent Pallotti – Pope Francis spoke about how we can only have love for our neighbour if we have faith in Jesus first.

“Every day we are called to renew our trust in Christ to be inspired to fulfill our mission,” he said.

Quoting the apostolic exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium, the Pope said this was because “Jesus is the first and greatest evangeliser’.

“In any form of evangelism it is always the primacy of God, who wanted to call us to collaborate with him and inspire us with the power of His Spirit.”

This is part of the Union of the Catholic Apostolate, which was founded by the Roman priest St Vincent Pallotti in 1835. Its charism is to assist all people in finding and living out their apostolic vocation in life.

The Pallottines, made up of around 2300 priests and brothers, can be found in more than 40 countries. Their motto is taken from the words of St Paul in his second letter to the Corinthians: “The love of Christ urges us.”

Pope Francis told the members of the society that their founder St Vincent Pallotti, “has become an enlightening and inspiring beacon in the church.

“In this Holy Year of Mercy, I like to remember that Vincent Pallotti was blessed to recognise that Jesus is the Apostle of the Father, rich in mercy and full of mercy,” he said.

