Church blesses and decicates land

The Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) church of PNG had reason to celebrate last week after the acquisition of its new 10 hectare land and installation of Rev Ezekiel Opet from Bougainville as its leading minister in PNG.

The church’s international founder and president and senior pastor of World Harvest Centre church in Fiji, Rev Suliasi Kurulo officially dedicated and blessed their piece of land situated along the Baruni-Gerehu section of the new Sir William Skate Highway.

Kurulo encouraged the PNG congregation to rise up and shine so that more people would be attracted to Jesus Christ for their salvation. He said that the land would be of great blessing to PNG and other nations for generations to come.

“The new site will attract multitudes from within the nation and also from around the world who will be trained, equipped and sent out as missionaries within the nation and overseas,” Kurulo said.

In addition to the land dedication, Kurulo also installed Rev Ezekiel Opet from Bougainville as the leading minister of CMF church in PNG.

The Installation service was held at the Sir John Guise Indoor complex last Sunday.

In his speech, Opet stressed that this was the season of elevation and the church would raise the standard of their existing ministry functions and administrative mechanism, with the focus to influence and encourage church growth with effectiveness, success and productivity in ministry nationally and in their contribution to world missions.

The CMF church has so far sent out three missionary couples who are currently serving in Uganda, Mozambique and Laos.

In addition, two young women are serving in the Solomon Islands while a couple from Bougainville will be sent to Kiribati next year.

Through an existing partnership programme with the Rev Sione Kami Memorial church, a young man from Milne Bay was sent as the church’s first missionary to Tanzania.

