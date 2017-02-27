City school receives 50 desks from Parkop

A school in the National Capital District has received 50 desks from Governor Powes Parkop

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School headteacher Pokatou Litau said the desks would help alleviate sitting problems.

“We have more than 2000 students and due to desk shortage some of them are forced to sit on the floor during classes,” Litau said.

School chairman Alphonse Aaron said sitting was one of the many problems the school was facing.

“We still need few more classrooms and teachers’ houses,” Aaron said.

Head girl Cyrilla Tumba, on behalf of the students, thanked Parkop for the initiative to distribute desks to their school.

“The desks will now allow our students to find comfort and learn well in classrooms,” Tumbu said.

The desks cost K17,000 and Sacred Heart Catholic Primary is the first school in NCD this year to receive them under the NCD governor’s initiative.

Parkop said 50 desks presented to the school was to help improve the learning environment.

He said he would look at other areas like classrooms and teachers’ housing. He encouraged the students to attend classes.

Like this: Like Loading...