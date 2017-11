I want to congratulate the Kumuls on back-to-back wins in their pool.

I watched Sunday’s game against Ireland and can say that PNG nearly lost this game, but for homeground advantage.

Michael Marum’s boys need improvement in the areas of ball handling, defence, tackling and back-up. If our boys improve in those areas they will make it into the finals.

Komura Thompson

Yomba Power

Goroka

