Couple brighten up rural areas with solar products

A GERMAN researcher doing his master’s programme on energy economics is lighting up interior parts of Kabwum and Wasu in Morobe, and Raicoast in Madang, with German-made Fosera solar products.

Jonathan Schlisser, attached with Fosera, a German small solar home systems manufacture, has been helping to light up these rural areas.

The products will be showcased during the Morobe Show this weekend.

Schlisser and his fiancée, Katherina Gallo, were on a four-week field trip operating out of Gatop Mission Station bordering Kabwum and Tewai-Siassi.

Schlisser and Gallo said they were selling more than 20 of the German-designed and engineered solar products each day.

Schlisser said he was impressed with the reception they received from the locals.

Pico small home systems include a compact unit with four LED lamps, cables, six-watt solar panel and one USB port for mobile phone charging.

Large small home system has six LED lamps, cables and 35-watt solar panel that can also be used to power the Fosera television set.

The various Fosera products include mobile phones and small solar home systems with television sets and radio.

Schlisser said the locals were rushing for the Mobile One product that comprises flash light, power bank and can power LED lamp as well.

“It is very handy for home usage and mobility at night, therefore, people are rushing for this product,” he said.

The Fosera small home solar power units were one of the five systems accredited and certified.

“The product is supported by International Finance Corporation (IFC), which encourages the lighting the nation programme,” Schlisser said.

James Zoriong said that the communities swiftly embraced the products due to its quality and three-years warranty.

“People in Lae settlements without access to electricity can have access to lights and watch TV without the use of generators or other low-quality solar systems,” he said.

