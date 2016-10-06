Frustrated over NRL grand final viewing

I write to express my views and frustrations about the way the TVWan is broadcasting the NRL matches in the country. The same practice by TVWan has been ongoing since round one of NRL 2016, but what angers me the most was the manner in which the grand final match between the Storm and Sharks last Sunday. Instead of broadcasting post-match celebrations and presentations of awards and the trophy, TVWan chose to broadcast the replay of the grand final match of the Queensland Intrust Super Cup. It has really let viewers down as I believe many of us wanted to see the Sharks celebrate their victory because it was their first premiership after almost 50 years. What a disgrace and joke! I hope TVWan does not repeat this next year.

Frustrated Fan, Port Moresby