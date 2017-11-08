Goal-setting key to success, students told

GRADE 12 graduates of Goroka Grammar School have been challenged to plan their own life and be their own boss.

Founding principal and director Paddy Kelly issued the challenge at the school graduation last week.

He said every successful person got to where he or she was because he or she planned and set goals which he or she then worked towards.

Kelly told his students that they must choose their friends carefully.

“You can listen to others and follow them, but always bear in mind to work towards achieving your ambitions,” he said.

Principal Nelson Huanaromo said the graduation of 14 students, although a small number, contributed to overall success.

