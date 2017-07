MILA’S Healthy Living programme that is on EMTV is very encouraging to viewer’s and has inspired a lot of people to live a healthy life by keeping fit and healthy.

I was inspired by this programme and I am appealing to EMTV to make a new edition of this program as it does have a following and it will help a lot of people to seriously consider keeping fit and healthy.

Lee Jay

EMTV Viewer Port Moresby

