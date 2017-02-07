Housing corporation staff asked to co-operate

By CHARLES MOI

THE caretaker managing director of National Housing Corporation, Ditha Morris, has called on staff to co-operate with him during his three-month term in office.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Port Moresby yesterday, Morris said he was aware of the problems faced in NHC.

“As a custodian and manager of state asset, I am ready and willing to work with you all in delivering our paramount goal for National Housing Corporation,” Morris told the staff.

“I am not here to sack, swap, to shuffle or to move anybody.

“You are all professionals and I believe in the work that you have done so far, that’s why it had brought NHC to this height.

“If you don’t co-operate, I would rather see that as insubordination.

“I aware of the problems in NHC, notably administrative problems we face on a daily basis, and these are not new to me. In every organisation, you will always have problems but these only come to make us strong.”

Morris, who has a degree in architecture and a Masters in business administration, said he planned to carry on the work outgoing managing director John Dege.

“I was board director for the National Housing Corporation for the last three years and staying at the board level, I looked down and studied every decision that the outgoing managing director (John Dege) had made,” Morris said.

“I need your (staff) collective support to see how we can address NHC business.

“NHC is not my private business but it is the business for Papua New Guineans.”

Morris described Dege as a “success star” of NHC.

“When Dege came in, NHC was on the brink of collapsing. But when he came in, that changed.” he said.

