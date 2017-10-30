Institute focuses on developing leadership skills

THE Papua New Guinea Institute of Public Administration (PNGIPA) is increasing its regional training programmes with the aim to develop provincial and district leaders.

PNGIPA, a partner of the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct, launched its Project Management course in Kokopo, East New Britain, last week.

The Project Management course was attended by more than 20 participants and marked a significant landmark for PNGIPA.

The Precinct is supporting PNGIPA’s training delivery which includes increased opportunities for vocational education in subnational areas and improvements to regional training centres.

The course was launched by Public Service Minister Elias Kapavore, Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali, provincial administrator Wilson Matava and Penny Dennis, First Secretary at the Australian High Commission.

Kapavore told the participants that the Precinct partnership was supporting many positive changes at PNGIPA.

“We want to take the institution to the next level as the premier school of government in the Pacific region and we are committed to doing this with the support from our partners,” he said.

“We are focused on improving the quality of courses delivered in the country and we will be extending these courses to the New Guinea Islands region, Madang and parts of the Highlands.

“I want to remind you all that this opportunity comes with responsibility. Do what is best for the community and the country.”

Dennis said the Australian Government was pleased to support the Government of PNG’s focus on transparent and accountable subnational leadership.

“The Precinct and our institutional partners – like PNGIPA – look forward to continuing to support emerging provincial and district leaders.”

The Precinct supports the decentralisation process through the development of public sector leaders.

The Precinct is a partnership between the Governments of PNG and Australia to support the development of ethical, capable public sector leaders in PNG.

