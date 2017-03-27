K65m needed for borer control

THE Government has been asked to allocate K65 million to the Agriculture ministry to deal with the coffee berry borer.

Minister Tommy Tomscoll said a submission had been made to the National Executive Council for K65 million to manage and contain the disease.

He said funds used by the Coffee Industry Corporation and National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority to deal with the coffee berry borer could run out soon. Tomscoll visited an infested coffee block at Mehuwo in Asaro, Eastern Highlands on Friday accompanied by officials from the Coffee Industry Corporation and the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority.

He said the CIC and Naqia teams were continuing with the survey which once completed would be allocated funds to keep the uninfected areas clear of the pest. There had been reports of the borer in Menyamya and Kaintiba.

Tomscoll said the CIC and Naqia had been using funds to deal with the problem and this was likely to run out in the next three to four weeks.

He said officers from both organisations had been working with the communities.

“Agriculture is a social safety net for our people as they are not on doles or any other safety benefits. Coffee provides that for about 3.5 million people in PNG.”

