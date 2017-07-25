Knowing the law is crucial

LAWS are there to protect people and prevent crime, and if we fail to uphold the laws by being too lenient on offenders then we will see the crime rate skyrocket.

It is everyone’s responsibility to understand the laws and prevent crime, especially in our communities. In the remote, rural areas, it is often difficult to make people reconcile the differences in the laws of a modern society and the old ways of our people.

A good example is the killing of an alleged sorcerer, which is a crime, but it may not seem like that to the people who live in remote areas and who still believe strongly in the magic of sorcery.

This example shows the importance of educating people about the laws, and everyone and every organisation need to work together to help people in the remote areas of Papua New Guinea, especially, know the laws and understand them.

We are the voice of the voiceless, therefore it is our duty to educate people, and not simply talk and not do anything.

It’s better to actually do something than just talk about it.

Imma Leme Yarapaki

Madang

