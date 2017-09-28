Lae-Kabwum Highway to cost K94 million, says Basa

THE planned Lae-Kabwum Highway will cost the Government K94 million, according to MP Patrick Basa.

Basa, Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, said two contractors were using the satellite mapping system to plot the proposed route. They had also done a feasibility study.

Basa said the highway would be an important road because of its impact on development and raising the living standards of the people.

He said the feasibility study report was ready to be tabled at the provincial executive council meeting.

“The governor has agreed to call a PEC meeting to endorse this document so that I can take it to cabinet,” he said.

“Nawaeb district will contribute because the road will start from their side in Hobu.”

“I want to see in the 2018 budget that they (government) consider this road. The cost for constructing this road is K94 million.”

