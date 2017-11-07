Lo happy with first try

BY MELTON PAIS

GARRY Lo starred with an outstanding performance in the PNG Kumuls’ 14-6 victory over Ireland last Sunday.

Lo’s first try for the Kumuls at this World Cup was like icing on the cake for him after celebrating his 24th birthday earlier in the week.

The blockbusting winger, who had 19 runs, two line breaks and 15 tackles and a try, was humbled by the support of his home fans.

Lo compared his first game against the Wales and his second against the Irish, said he had strived hard to put in the extra effort in the second match.

“I had to prove my worth to my Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston who was also the Ireland coach,” Lo said. “I’ve spent three years with him (Aston) and he’s taught me a lot.

“He showed me my weaknesses and my strengths especially playing as a winger. I was so happy to represent my country and give my best in front of Mark.

“I know I upset him but, since it is a game and more importantly, a world Cup match I had to do it for PNG.”

The 24-year old from Western Highlands said he was excited to score the first try.

“I was disappointed in the Wales game because I didn’t get a try so it was a good feeling when I scored,” Lo said. “I promised myself that I would look for a try and it came.

“I can’t wait to play the USA in the next game. I want to thank our supporters and fans who came to the NFS. They really lifted us.”

