Lomai requesting to change Sir Salamo

LAWYER Ben Lomai representing the Manus refugees has filed an application in court asking that Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia disqualify himself from the full Supreme Court bench hearing an appeal case concerning his clients.

Sir Salamo last week refused to grant orders to restore basics services to the closed detention centre on Manus, a case Lomai had filed on behalf of one of the refugees. The parties will return to the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Lomai had filed the application to have Sir Salamo disqualify himself on Nov 14.

Sir Salamo said the application consisted of some technical errors because it was filed by Lomai and he had not filed supporting affidavits from his clients to support his application.

He said there were no supporting affidavits for cross examination purpose. Lomai sought an adjournment to Friday.

The matter will also return for directions hearing of the appeal.

