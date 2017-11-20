Man builds gold-dredging machine from scrap metal

A man from Aseki in Morobe has built a simplified alluvial gold dredging machine using pieces of scrap metal.

The machine, powered by electricity and water, will greatly assist small-scale alluvial miners.

Sam Sky is a Grade 6 dropout from Asini in Salamaua and Bangulum in Bulolo. His alluvial gold-dredging machine was launched during the 103rd Yabem district conference in Aseki which was attended by 14 circuits in the presence of Morobe deputy governor Waka Daimon.

Daimon last Thursday delivered 44 bags of 10kg rice to support and feed the delegations.

Sky said that his first invention was a machine used to husk peanuts after a woman farmer in Markham requested him to build it.

Sky said that it took him two weeks to design and four months to collect materials and tools and another four months to build the peanut pulper.

Sky later designed and built the alluvial mining machine launched last week.

“My aim is to help small coffee farmers and alluvial miners who did not have easy access to services in Lae,” Sky said.

“I also designed and built another alluvial mining machine, soon to be completed that will be powered by water alone that doesn’t need electricity.”

