Milne Bay day raises funds

MILNE Bay people in Port Moresby celebrated their provincial day with a fundraising

event to help a school in the province.

Hundreds attended the event at the Sir John Guise Stadium on Saturday which featured traditional dancing. It was organised by the Milne Bay Students’ Union of the University of PNG and the Milne Bay Port Moresby community committee.

Students’ Union president Prakash Mowana said funds raised were to help the James Chalmers Memorial High School in the Suau local level government.

“Today is about helping the James Chalmers Memorial High School while celebrating Milne Bay culture,” he said of the event at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

Traditional dancers included those from Suau, Duau, Tawala, Misima and Kiriwina. Bands flown from Alotau included the Bahaki Slabs, Corner Joints and Wabo Kights.

Alotau MP and Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel

gave K5000 to the Milne Bay Student Union.

Student union matron Jeanne Taligatus said the crowd this year was bigger than last year, estimated to be about a thousand people who attended.

