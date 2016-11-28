Minister congratulates, encourages institute’s graduates

THE Don Bosco Technical Institute (DBTI) in Port Moresby has graduated a total of 250 students during its 15th graduation last Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Higher Education Minister Francis Marus (pictured) acknowledged DBTI to continue to provide higher and technical education for the children in this country.

“I would also like to acknowledge DBTI for involving students in spiritual programmes to make them become better citizens,” Marus said.

He said, the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology would continue its support for DBTI.

Divine Word University president Prof Cecilia Nembou urged the graduates to practice what they learnt at the Don Bosco Technical Institute.

“A caring heart with care, patience and kindness will enable you to make a difference,” he said.

“Success is the determination of and a passion of desire to achieve.”

Like this: Like Loading...