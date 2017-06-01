Morobe government has outstanding bills

WHILE Kelly Naru and the Morobe administration give out money to church groups and uniforms to schools during this election, they have forgotten that they still owe contractors, consultants and other service providers for services rendered to the Morobe provincial government.

Any protest to the Tutumang and administration office will be the third time since aggrieved service providers started following up on their outstanding payments.

Before the next government comes in, Naru must make it his business to settle this outstanding issue once and for all.

He must understand that he is dealing with human beings and they have immediate and extended families to sustain.

A planned protest is underway before the start of polling so he must act quickly to save his demise from politics.

Service Provider, Lae

