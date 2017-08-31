MP pledges K250,000 for new classroom

MALAHANG Technical Vocational School in Lae, Morobe will soon have new double classroom built at a cost of K250,000, Lae MP John Rosso says.

Rosso was at the institution as a guest speaker to observe the Malahang Day on Monday afternoon.

Malahang Day was celebrated by the school to say no to school fights.

To complement the day’s events inmates from Buimo jail and Lae City Dwellers FC players were also present.

The inmates put on some dramas and songs encouraging the students not to get involved in fights, drugs and crime which would only tarnish their future.

Rosso said the decision to give the school the new classroom was made two weeks ago by the district development authority chief executive officer.

The member said the district has not received this year’s district service improvement programme funds (DSIP) but he has already budgeted for the new classroom Malahang.

Apart from the double classroom the school will also have new fence erected.

The MP encouraged the students to work hard and make right choices.

Rosso also acknowledge the staff, school board, parents and the students for Malahang’s good reputation.

