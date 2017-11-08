PJV launches hand-wash project

Hand washing with soap is an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives, students in a school in Porgera, Enga were told recently.

Porgera Joint Venture (PJV) launched a pilot hand-washing programme for local schools to raise awareness to improve health and hygiene standards in the communities, targeting school-aged children who are the most vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

PJV community development manager Jacqueline Nen told students of Kairik Primary School and Porgera Station Elementary School on Oct 26 and 27 that washing of hands was one of the simplest but very important things that children could do to prevent sicknesses as health service delivery in the district was currently ineffective.

The programme is a partnership between the community development and the hygiene unit of the occupational health and safety department of PJV. It also marked Global Hand Washing Day which was officially observed on Oct 15 this year.

PJV purchased 400 show bags from KK Kingston Ltd, a major supplier of cleaning chemicals to the Porgera gold mine, containing a variety of personal hygiene and cleaning products which were distributed to students of both schools.

