PNGDF operations concerning

ALLOW me to air my concern regarding a deployment of PNGDF Troops assigned to Hela on Operation Tindiapa providing escort to a certain MP during his proposed nomination day on April 25, 2016, in Chimbu.

Now, can the HQ PNGDF and the Commander PNGDF and his staff officers confirm if the Operation Tindiapa area of operation in Hela has been extended to Chimbu?

As far as the country is concern, no call out orders nor any call out of PNGDF to assist RPNGC during the NATEL 2017 has been released as yet nor any funding has not being released as yet for the security operations by the NEC.

Thus the soldiers earmarked for the deployment are still waiting at their respective units for the orders from HQPNGDF to be deployed.

The soldiers were identified as a corporal from Taurama Barracks attached to Joint Operation Command as a driver and the other a signaller with the Signals Squadron at HQ PNGDF.

The PNGDF Commander and his staff officer need to act accordingly and save face for PNGDF in the NATEL 2017.

Dust Mangi

Port Moresby

