Public servants flee in fear of retaliation by officers’ relatives

PUBLIC servants from Southern Highlands living and working in Hela have returned to their provinces in fear of retaliation by relatives of the two policemen killed last Saturday.

However, the relatives have openly declared to police that they will not retaliate for the loss of two of their sons who were ambushed.

Parents and relatives of students and public servants from Southern Highlands in Hela were troubled after the news of the killing reached them as they knew revenge would be taken.

“I commend them for taking such a bold move as it is uncommon and unheard of in this region as there is always payback in such situations,” Hela police commander Inspector Michael Welly said.

He said the relatives wanted swift investigations into the killings and some answers to bring those responsible to justice.

