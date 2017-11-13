Salute for MP Kramer

IT’S very interesting for a first-time MP to reveal something most of us ordinary citizens do not know or even have an idea of.

Many of us low-income earners working in private sector are struggling to make ends meet to look after our families.

The top guys enjoy a good ride on the national purse.

Imagine the bulk in rural PNG.

Do they know that they are paying their MPs that much?

I salute you Bryan Kramer for taking the bold stand by putting this out on media.

The figures were also confirmed by acting Clerk of Parliament and supported by some former members of parliament.

This means it was not speculation.

I believe there’s more apart from what has been put out.

Information hs always kept as confidential.

Good on you.

Bill H Sandu

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...