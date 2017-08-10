School receives support from Rotary Club

By LARRY ANDREW

MORE than 300 students from Yambo Primary School in Morobe recently received timely support from the Huon Gulf Rotary Club.

The school was presented with 25 desks, two teachers’ tables and materials to lay the floors of a number of classrooms.

The items were manufactured in Lae and donated by the Huon Gulf Rotary Club which also assisted with the supply of cement and other building materials in a joint arrangement with the school community to improve the classrooms.

Outgoing club president Gary Sugars said the school presented a proposal which Rotary reviewed and offered assistance on a joint basis.

“Rotary are about empowerment, not solely about donation. We seek contributions from the school community.”

According to Sugars the work on the floors was been done to a high standard and should last for a fair number of years.

“We are looking to assist with curriculum and educational materials such as text books.

“We agreed that the students’ learning is more important than a fancy classroom.”

Like this: Like Loading...