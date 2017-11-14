South Bougainville honours AusAid, businessman

THE people of South Bougainville have dedicated two of the sealed roads to AusAID and Raibro Construction Company as a token of appreciation for considering and delivering the road upgrade project in Buin.

One road was named the Tim Bryson Road in appreciation of the Australian High Commission official’s association and commitment to issues in Bougainville.

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu said it was a fitting acknowledgement of Bryson’s work as he would be leaving Papua New Guinea to take up a new appointment in Canberra.

It was a token of appreciation for the kind generous gesture by AusAID in considering Buin town roads for sealing, Masiu said.

And as a tribute to the late owner of Raibro Construction Company, who passed away while working on the Buin town roads, the main drive in the heart of Buin town has been named Kieran Brown Drive.

His wife Jennifer Brown was accorded the honour of unveiling the road sign bearing her late husband’s name.

Masiu recalled that Brown saw Buin as a special place.

All other roads will be named after prominent leaders and citizens who in their lives strived to bring

change and development to the people of south Bougainville, Masiu added.

