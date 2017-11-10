Students causing disturbance

I WOULD like to express my concern to the disciplinary committee of a school in Port Moresby.

Over the last three weekends, this particularly group from the school who graduated two weeks ago, had been disturbing the community next to their school.

The most-disturbing scene was on the night of Saturday, Nov 4, when they were swearing at mothers and sisters living along that area. No respect at all.

This is one of the most-recognised schools in Port Moresby.

I understand that discipline starts from home, but schools should maintain it

At the end of the day, these kids will be called a product of the school.

Disappointed Neighbour and Community

