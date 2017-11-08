Survivors of sexual abuse urged to get treatment first

ANY person sexually attacked or abused must seek medical treatment within the next 72 hours to avoid infection and pregnancy, an official says.

National Capital District Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee case coordinator Ruth Kendino said seeking immediate medical treatment was important.

“Survivors must go to the Family Support Centre (hospital) to be treated with anti-retroviral therapy to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections within 72 hours,” Kendino said.

“This will also prevent pregnancy. Do not go to the police station first.

Sometimes it is traumatising when survivors are being interviewed.”

Kendino said survivors must calm down from such trauma which the Family Support Centre could do and prepare her for the next service provider of gender-based violence.

“Here in Port Moresby, the Family Support Centre is located at Port Moresby General Hospital.”

Kendino said the survivor would then be directed to the Family and Sexual Violence Unit and other service providers depending on the risk assessment of the case and the type of service needed.

The units are located at these police stations: Boroko, Gordon, Waigani, Gerehu, Badili, Six-Mile and Hohola.

There are four safe haus in Port Moresby to accommodate survivors.

