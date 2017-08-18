Time to work, MPS

ON behalf of the people of this beautiful nation I would like to appeal to all the MPs to make the change happen.

Now that the prime minister has allocated the portfolios we expect you to get down to business. Let your actions speak louder that your words.

Stop publishing and exposing your policies and what you will do or achieve in the next five years.

We have heard and seen your policies already during the

campaign period, so make it happen.

Prove your leadership potential otherwise you will be replaced in 2022.

Concern Citizen

