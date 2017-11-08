Tourist dies on cruise ship

AN elderly American male tourist died on a cruise ship while it was berthed in Rabaul last Thursday night, police say.

Acting police commander Joseph Tabali said the tourist, Tent Stow, 73, died on the mv Silver Discoverer at 10pm.

He said the doctor on the ship confirmed that he died from a heart attack.

The doctor confirmed that the patient was not suffering from any contagious medical condition which could be of concern.

The ship arrived in Rabaul last Thursday morning, stayed the night and departed the next morning.

The body was transported to the Nonga General Hospital morgue.

Tabali said the wife of the deceased, together with a crew member, disembarked last Thursday night and were accommodated at Gazelle International Hotel in Kokopo.

He said the US Embassy in Port Moresby was informed.

Arrangements were made to repatriate the body and the wife and crew to Port Moresby.

The body was expected to be cremated and the ashes taken to the USA.

