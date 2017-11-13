Wait on for new Chimbu admin

THE Chimbu provincial administrator’s position is deemed to be vacant on Oct 27, 2017. This was when the incumbent Joe Kunda Naur’s term expired.

As per a brief statement from Personnel Management Secretary John Kali in The National last Thursday, he is still waiting for Chimbu Governor Michael Du Bogai to submit shortlisted candidates recommended by the provincial executive council to him, for National Executive Council to make an acting appointment,

That has not eventuated,

Whoever persons occupying that position is doing so illegally and is an imposter,

Kamkinde Kinde Nem

Motukea Island

Like this: Like Loading...