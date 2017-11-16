Youths raising fund to help change behaviour

A Lae-based youth group is organising a fundraising dinner for its campaign programme addressing youth problems.

New Guinea International president Isaac Paraka said yesterday that funds raised would go towards funding an awareness programme for youths.

The programme is an ongoing one which aims to challenge youths to change their behaviour and live meaningful lives.

Paraka said they were planning to take this campaign to all parts of the country, starting with the Lae.

“We feel obliged to serve others meaningfully and discourage them from behaviour that is eroding their status in society,” he

said.

“More young people are dropping out of the formal education system every year.

“They are doing nothing and involve themselves in bad behaviour.

“There are countless people and organisations advocating behaviour change time and again, but the problem still persist in our society.”

Morobe MPs, businesshouses and individuals have been urged to attend and support.

Paraka can be contacted on mobile 74274917.

