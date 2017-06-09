Fairweather’s claim a slap on Micah’s face

I WOULD like to comment regarding the outburst from Sumkar MP and PPP deputy leader Ken Fairweather about Ben Micah’s views on APEC leaders’ summit.

His comments sound to be of a leader who cares for ordinary citizens and a leader with high credibility in modern politics.

One of the phrases used was “let’s be fair and give credit where it’s due”. This is a big slap on the face of Ben Micah and his opposition led coalition with their cheap critic policy, a policy not to lead this nation.

I also comment the writer on the same date about Bryan Krammer’s social media critics which is uncalled.

A leader who does not credit a leader comrade for job well done is not the leader with vision and

wisdom which a nation would require.

It’s only a week and few days left before polling so country men and women, we should open our eyes and see what’s really happening with this politicians.

Mark Talipa

Lae

