Father’s Day helps men get family closer to God

By TONY PALME

FATHER’S Day was a reminder to men from the Kudjip Nazarene Emmanuel Church in Jiwaka to feed their families with the word of God.

They were told that Father’s Day was not about celebrating with food or drinks which could weaken the spirit but for husbands and male guardians to ensure their family members remained in God’s presence.

Father’s Day celebrations for this church congregation started last Saturday when the women’s ministry prepared meals and presented gifts including a guitar to their husbands and male colleagues in the men’s ministry.

In the evening, senior church member Moses Tukne, mother’s rep Rose Wali and Silas Wusik said the culture of preparing meals should be done away with, and replaced by spiritual devotions and dedications, which should take prominence on the day.

On Sunday, the children’s and women’s ministries led the service.

Some church members shared emotional testimonies about the absence of fathers and husbands in their lives.

“Though my dad left me and mum when I was in grade 2, everywhere I went, I had a father to look up to and he is the invisible father in heaven. He is everything I have and I am not worried,” second year nursing student Roselily Takeyako said.

