Former MP withdraws petition case

Former Madang MP Nixon Duban says he has withdrawn a petition against current MP Bryan Kramer.

In a statement, Duban said: “This is to advise all our esteemed supporters and people of Madang that I have directed my lawyers to withdraw the petition against Bryan Kramer.

“As a result, the directive to withdraw has been executed.

“There is no better decision to make than to respect the wishes of the people and restore the integrity of election process in Madang.

“My performances as the member for Madang will be for those communities to assess.

“The people can criticise me but I know my abilities and I am satisfied.”

