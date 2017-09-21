Independence time to reflect on our past, says Wouwou

Independence Day is a time for people to reflect on the past and see the challenges for the future, West Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou says.

In his Independence Day message at the Vanimo Town Oval in West Sepik last Saturday, Wouwou urged the people to put aside their political differences and work together for the betterment of the province.

He thanked the nation’s founding fathers for achieving independence in 1975 without any bloodshed.

He also thanked his predecessors for their contribution to the development of the province.

School children and businesses organised activities to commemorate the day.

Wouwou was accorded a guard of honour by disciplined forces and then taken up to the stage where he presented his independence speech.

Wouwou also visited Waramoi village outside Vanimo Town and committed K5000 towards the independence celebration.

He also committed funds to the Vanimo Primary School and opened its cultural day which coincided with the independence celebration.

