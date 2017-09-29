Minister clarifies funding for projects

MEMBERS of Parliament have been creating their own Works divisions and buying equipment since the introduction of services improvement programme, Works Minister Michael Nali says.

Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu questioned him on the funding for work on the Highlands Highways and the procurement process.

Nali said there were facilities for provincial works divisions.

“The Government spends a lot of money on equipment. Since the introduction of DSIP and PSIP, MPs have been purchasing equipment,” he said.

“Once the MPs lose their seats in Parliament, the equipment is also gone so the amount of money lost is huge.”

He said Works was one of the oldest departments but it was managed very well by development partners and representatives of banks funding infrastructure.

Nali said the procurement process was very important so that contracts were awarded to qualified contractors.

He said any project below K10 million could be approved by CSTB. Anything above that is approved by the National Executive Council.

“We are talking about big money and the processes have to be followed and done well,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...