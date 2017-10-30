MP challenges students to have good principles

STUDENTS of Cameron Secondary School in Alotau have been challenged to have good principles to be successful in their future endeavors.

Alotau MP and Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel attended the grade 12 graduation at Cameron Secondary School in Alotau, Milne Bay.

Abel said the Government had always placed education as a priority, standing behind the commitment to the universal access to primary and secondary education through the tuition fee-free policy.

He acknowledged the concerns on the delayed payments for the second half of this year.

He said the payments for the third and fourth terms would be met.

He said the challenges confronting the Government were to continue to facilitate economic growth and improve government processes to grow government revenue and meet the ever growing needs of our people, including improving the quality of education and providing more spaces at the tertiary level.

“Money though can only meet some of our needs. But education needs to be holistic and the values we are instilled with are the most important thing,” he said.

