Nothing beats hardwork

ANYONE can have talent to do anything, but nothing beats hard work.

Those who work hard will finish in a good accord.

All citizens of Papua New Guinea should really work hard in whatever endeavour they are in.

Our positions in life do not make us better or worse than anybody else.

Being an engineer does not make you better or worse than a security guard.

We all work together for the good of humanity.

You can have all the talent under the sun, but if you don’t work hard, it’s all a waste.

Rise up above the status quo and give your best in whatever endeavor you are in.

PNG will only fly its flag in other countries if its citizens work extra hard.

If you focus on your talent than in working hard, then you are just wasting your time.

All-in-all, only if you work hard will you reap more than expected.

This is true for everyone, whether employed or not.

Stanley Raunga

Pacific Adventist University

Port Moresby

