O’Neill government has brought many changes

After following so many comments for and against the O’Neill Government I see there’s no other Prime Minister who can steer out of dooms and glooms many say this country is facing.

I was here since independence and a surviving member of the 1975 Guard of honour, regimental number 6368.

Yes past Governments misused money, stole and stored wealth overseas and made mockery of our independence.

Maybe similar things are happening with current Government but we must draw a line between previous rulers and the current government

Previous governments made mistakes without much developments.

The current Government may have done similar mistakes with a lot of changes taking head on.

What better do we expect?

Randa N

True PNG man

Like this: Like Loading...